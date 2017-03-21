Man charged with head-butting police officer and resisting arrest

A 48-year-old Washington Park man was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest, following a phone call from his girlfriend who asked for help getting him out of her house.
Glenn Cherry of 1836 N. 57th St., is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Police Chief Tony Tomlinson said that at 11:50 p.m. March 9, Cherry’s girlfriend called the police department. Some Washington Park police officers were familiar with Cherry and the unidentified caller. “They knew he was wanted on a previous complaint signed by the caller,” Tomlinson said.
At the residence, the 15-year-veteran Washington Park police officer who responded to the call let Cherry know that he was under arrest. Cherry showed a piece of paper that he said showed the warrant he was being arrested on was cleared up, Tomlinson said.
“He was asked to put his hands behind his back. He refused. The officer tried to get his hands behind his back. A struggle between the two ensued and Cherry ended up throwing the officer against the wall and head-butting him,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said the officer called for additional help and then Cherry was arrested.
Both Cherry and the officer were treated and released from an area hospital.
