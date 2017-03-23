Belleville couple landscapes without a lawn

Angelina Kelley, 7, of O'Fallon, IL is a second grader at Marie Schaefer Elementary School and champion wrestler with the O'Fallon Little Panthers in southern Illinois. She's won two state championships and on will be featured on an episode of NBC's "Little Big Shots," a TV show co-produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey that allows children from all over the world to showcase their talents.
Alexis Geluck, a fourth-grader at Smithton Elementary School in Smithton, IL, had her drawing of a trumpeter swan chosen to be included in the 2017 Bonkers for Birds: A bird book by kids for kids. Bonkers for Birds is an annual project of the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL.
Belleville, IL aldermen voted Monday to limit the number of secondhand stores in the city to 10 but grandfathered in the over 40 current resale shops in the city near St. Louis, MO in Southern Illinois.
Do you know how to read the Nutrition Facts Label on packaged foods and beverages? Here's a quick overview of how find calories, serving size, and nutrients information to make healthful choices when comparing foods in the grocery store.
Union workers at the Holten Meats facility in Sauget, IL in southern Illinois near St Louis, MO went on strike Saturday. Members of the United Food Commercial Workers Local 655 rejected the employer’s contract proposal. Employees who work the Saturday shift for regular pay want Saturdays to be overtime, instead of receiving a weekday off as it's harder and more expensive to find childcare on Saturdays.
Fire crews responded to an accidental fire around 1:55 p.m. near a wooded area in the 7300 block of Arke Drive in Belleville, IL near St. Louis, MO. A man was burning brush when the fire spread to his storage trailer. No one was hurt.