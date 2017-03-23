Belleville couple landscapes without a lawn

Rhonda and Kevin moved into their Belleville IL home with rocks covering the yard, and they’ve found the hardscape landscape is resistant to deer’s appetites.
O'Fallon second-grader is a two-time state championship wrestler

Angelina Kelley, 7, of O'Fallon, IL is a second grader at Marie Schaefer Elementary School and champion wrestler with the O'Fallon Little Panthers in southern Illinois. She's won two state championships and on will be featured on an episode of NBC's "Little Big Shots," a TV show co-produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey that allows children from all over the world to showcase their talents.

Holton Meats employees go on strike, picket around the clock

Union workers at the Holten Meats facility in Sauget, IL in southern Illinois near St Louis, MO went on strike Saturday. Members of the United Food Commercial Workers Local 655 rejected the employer’s contract proposal. Employees who work the Saturday shift for regular pay want Saturdays to be overtime, instead of receiving a weekday off as it's harder and more expensive to find childcare on Saturdays.

