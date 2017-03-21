Illinois in 2016 saw 11 percent of travelers now affected by new airline electronics ban

A new presidential ban beginning this week affects international airline passengers, 11 percent of whom flew into Illinois in 2016.
The Associated Press reports that President Donald Trump, citing unspecified threats, is banning some electronic devices from carry-on luggage on U.S.-bound flights for people traveling from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Eleven states — 15 airports — accepted travelers from those countries from January through September 2016, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation that was compiled by the Associated Press.
During that time, about 3.7 million people from the eight countries flew into the U.S., the data show.
Illinois’s share was 403,000 people, or about 11 percent.
New York accepted the most out of any state with 1.1 million, or more than a quarter of the total travelers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments