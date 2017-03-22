It’ll be warmer, but you might need your umbrella in the next few days

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Partly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 9 mph.
Thursday ... A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday Night ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
