March 22, 2017 6:30 AM

Fatal crash on I-55 near St. Louis causes major traffic delays

Two people died in a crash on northbound Interstate 55 Wednesday morning south of St. Louis, according to KMOV.

The crash caused major traffic delays just before the morning rush hour. The crash occurred at around 3 a.m. near Reavis Barracks Road when a vehicle driving the wrong way on northbound I-55 crashed head-on into another vehicle, the television station reported, citing Missouri State Highway Patrol.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 7 a.m., according to KSDK, but traffic remained backed up along the interstate.

