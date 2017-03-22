Belleville tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns

A tax preparer pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of filing false claims for assisting in the preparation of a false federal tax return.
Victoria Foster 55, of East St. Louis, worked at Elite Tax in Belleville when she assisted in preparing the false returns. Foster admitted she filed false returns for the 2015 tax year, causing more than $180,000 in losses, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald S. Boyce.
Foster faces a prison sentence of up to ten years, a fine of up to $500,000 and up to three years of supervised release with mandatory repayment to the victims.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 27.
The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service/Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith is prosecuting the case.
