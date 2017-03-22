St. Louis police locate person of interest in MetroLink shooting

Police have located a man who was a person of interest in connection with a shooting at the Busch Stadium MetroLink stop.
“The individual has been located and is no longer a person of interest,” spokeswoman Leah K. Freeman said in an email.
A man was shot in the head and killed late Sunday night as he stood on the platform of the Busch Stadium MetroLink station, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. On Monday afternoon, St. Louis City police posted on its Facebook page that they were looking for a person of interest.
No further information was immediately available.
The shot came from inside a train, where a father and son were being harassed by four males and two females, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said. The group was reportedly asking the father and son for money. The son offered $5 and someone in the group grabbed the money then pistol-whipped the son.
