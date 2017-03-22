Metro-East News

March 22, 2017 3:38 PM

St. Louis police seek persons of interest in fatal MetroLink shooting

By Dana Rieck

St. Louis police have released photos and descriptions of six persons of interest in the MetroLink shooting that killed a 57-year-old homeless man.

A release from the agency stated that detectives are seeking to identity the people in the photos released. The police also released the following descriptions:

▪ Black man wearing a dark gray hooded jacket, a black skull cap with white lettering and dark jeans.

▪ Black man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and light sweat pants.

▪ Black man wearing a black or navy polo hooded jacket, a black skull cap and light sweat pants.

▪ Black man with a heavy build and medium dreadlocks, wearing an army green puffy coat with a hood.

▪ Black woman wearing a white vest with a dark shirt underneath and bright blue pants.

▪ Black woman with long braids, wearing a black jacket with pink on the sleeves and black pants.

The shooting came from inside a train, where a father and son were being harassed by four men and two women, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said Monday.

The shot hit Mac Payne, a homeless man living in St. Louis, in the head. He died Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, police were looking for a person of interest. They have since located that person, according to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

