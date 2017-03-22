St. Louis police seek persons of interest in fatal MetroLink shooting

St. Louis police have released photos and descriptions of six persons of interest in the MetroLink shooting that killed a 57-year-old homeless man.
A release from the agency stated that detectives are seeking to identity the people in the photos released. The police also released the following descriptions:
▪ Black man wearing a dark gray hooded jacket, a black skull cap with white lettering and dark jeans.
▪ Black man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and light sweat pants.
▪ Black man wearing a black or navy polo hooded jacket, a black skull cap and light sweat pants.
▪ Black man with a heavy build and medium dreadlocks, wearing an army green puffy coat with a hood.
▪ Black woman wearing a white vest with a dark shirt underneath and bright blue pants.
▪ Black woman with long braids, wearing a black jacket with pink on the sleeves and black pants.
The shooting came from inside a train, where a father and son were being harassed by four men and two women, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said Monday.
The shot hit Mac Payne, a homeless man living in St. Louis, in the head. He died Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, police were looking for a person of interest. They have since located that person, according to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the police department.
Anyone who can identify these persons of interest is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
