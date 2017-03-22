Metro-East News

March 22, 2017 9:03 PM

St. Louis bookstore named the best in Missouri

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

Real Simple has named a St. Louis book store the best in Missouri.

Left Bank Books, St. Louis’ largest and oldest independently-owned bookstore, was opened in 1969 by a group of graduate students at Washington University in St. Louis, according to the lifestyle magazine.

The store has more than 300 local events a year that feature a variety of guests and runs the Left Bank Book Foundation, a program dedicated to promoting literacy and the literary arts for St. Louis residents.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

