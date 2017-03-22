St. Louis bookstore named the best in Missouri

Real Simple has named a St. Louis book store the best in Missouri.
Left Bank Books, St. Louis’ largest and oldest independently-owned bookstore, was opened in 1969 by a group of graduate students at Washington University in St. Louis, according to the lifestyle magazine.
The store has more than 300 local events a year that feature a variety of guests and runs the Left Bank Book Foundation, a program dedicated to promoting literacy and the literary arts for St. Louis residents.
