O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

Angelina Kelley, 7, of O'Fallon, IL is a second grader at Marie Schaefer Elementary School and champion wrestler with the O'Fallon Little Panthers in southern Illinois. She's won two state championships and on will be featured on an episode of NBC's "Little Big Shots," a TV show co-produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey that allows children from all over the world to showcase their talents.
The Buick dealership in Belleville, IL near St. Louis, MO in Southern Illinois has been purchased by Cardinal Buick GMC. Oliver C. Joseph Chrysler Dodge Jeep had purchased the dealership in 2013 from the Wagner Motor Car Co.
Alexis Geluck, a fourth-grader at Smithton Elementary School in Smithton, IL, had her drawing of a trumpeter swan chosen to be included in the 2017 Bonkers for Birds: A bird book by kids for kids. Bonkers for Birds is an annual project of the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL.
Do you know how to read the Nutrition Facts Label on packaged foods and beverages? Here's a quick overview of how find calories, serving size, and nutrients information to make healthful choices when comparing foods in the grocery store.
Union workers at the Holten Meats facility in Sauget, IL in southern Illinois near St Louis, MO went on strike Saturday. Members of the United Food Commercial Workers Local 655 rejected the employer’s contract proposal. Employees who work the Saturday shift for regular pay want Saturdays to be overtime, instead of receiving a weekday off as it's harder and more expensive to find childcare on Saturdays.
Fire crews responded to an accidental fire around 1:55 p.m. near a wooded area in the 7300 block of Arke Drive in Belleville, IL near St. Louis, MO. A man was burning brush when the fire spread to his storage trailer. No one was hurt.
Inside of the Freeburg, IL Fire Protection District engine house, the cramped quarters force trucks to be within three feet of the racks where firefighters keep their turnout gear. Because there is barely enough clearance for the department’s engines, trucks are more expensive because they have to be custom built in order to fit for the fire district. These are only some of the reasons why the Freeburg Fire District is asking voters for permission to issue a $3.3 million bond in order to build a new fire station.