O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

Firefighters and fire department crews are working on a house fire in O’Fallon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO.
O'Fallon second-grader is a two-time state championship wrestler

Angelina Kelley, 7, of O'Fallon, IL is a second grader at Marie Schaefer Elementary School and champion wrestler with the O'Fallon Little Panthers in southern Illinois. She's won two state championships and on will be featured on an episode of NBC's "Little Big Shots," a TV show co-produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey that allows children from all over the world to showcase their talents.

Holton Meats employees go on strike, picket around the clock

Union workers at the Holten Meats facility in Sauget, IL in southern Illinois near St Louis, MO went on strike Saturday. Members of the United Food Commercial Workers Local 655 rejected the employer’s contract proposal. Employees who work the Saturday shift for regular pay want Saturdays to be overtime, instead of receiving a weekday off as it's harder and more expensive to find childcare on Saturdays.

Freeburg seeks to replace aging fire house with bond referendum

Inside of the Freeburg, IL Fire Protection District engine house, the cramped quarters force trucks to be within three feet of the racks where firefighters keep their turnout gear. Because there is barely enough clearance for the department’s engines, trucks are more expensive because they have to be custom built in order to fit for the fire district. These are only some of the reasons why the Freeburg Fire District is asking voters for permission to issue a $3.3 million bond in order to build a new fire station.

