March 23, 2017 6:12 AM

Keep your raincoat out. It should be a rainy but warm weekend.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

