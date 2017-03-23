Keep your raincoat out. It should be a rainy but warm weekend.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
