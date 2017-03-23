Judge orders Belleville school board to review teacher’s firing

1:44 Twin educators retire from Queen of Peace School in Belleville Pause

3:17 Mother and wife talks about need for affordable health care

0:25 O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:28 Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake tells his story

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning