New requirements for volunteer deputy coroners

Belleville IL Mayor Mark Eckert and City Clerk Dallas Cook are running for mayor in the April 4, 2017, election in Belleville, IL, near St. Louis, MO in Southern Illinois. Cook says he does not feel safe in his home because of crime in the city, while Eckert says he does feel safe in his home.
Belleville IL Mayor Mark Eckert and City Clerk Dallas Cook are running for mayor in the April 4, 2017, election in Belleville, IL, near St. Louis, MO in Southern Illinois. Liz Hoffman and Alicia Bradley discuss whether they feel safe in their homes.
Montrell Cooper of East St. Louis, IL, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the stabbing death of his child’s mother — Michelle Rowling — in 2013. St. Clair County IL Circuit Judge Zina Cruse sentenced Cooper on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
Thursday, March 23, 2017 is National Puppy Day! Belleville News-Democrat reporter Cara Anthony visited the Belleville Area Humane Society in southern Illinois and played with some of the dogs in need of a good home. There are more than 30 dogs at BAHS that need homes. The Belleville Area Humane Society is located at 1301 S. 11th Street and can be reached at (618) 235-3712.
Twin sisters who work at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Belleville IL — one as principal and the other as a teacher — will both retire together at the end of the school year in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. They come from a Catholic family with four siblings, who all became educators as adults.
U.S. Reps. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, and Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, both expressed strong support for the GOP health bill while attending a ribbon-cutting for a new clinic in Collinsville that, ironically, treats many patients who use the expanded Medicaid plans.