New requirements for volunteer deputy coroners

Thursday, March 23, 2017 is National Puppy Day! Belleville News-Democrat reporter Cara Anthony visited the Belleville Area Humane Society in southern Illinois and played with some of the dogs in need of a good home. There are more than 30 dogs at BAHS that need homes. The Belleville Area Humane Society is located at 1301 S. 11th Street and can be reached at (618) 235-3712.