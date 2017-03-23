It’s National Puppy Day. Two Belleville puppies need a good home.

If you haven’t seen it in awhile watch the movie “Marley and Me” tonight. That’s the cutest puppy movie ever. Duh.
After crying your eyes at the end, head to Instagram. National Puppy Day is the one time of year you can spend the day looking at cute puppy photos without much judgment. (We know some of you do this anyway.)
The last thing you could do today is a big commitment, but if you have room in your heart it will be easy. Head to the Belleville Area Humane Society at 1301 S. 11th St.
The animal shelter has more than 30 dogs in need of a good home. Two of those dogs are puppies, and they’re seriously cute.
Archer and King Thor have captured the hearts of Humane Society employees and volunteers. Now it’s time for them to find a family of their own.
On a recent visit to the animal shelter, the Belleville News-Democrat spent time with Archer, a loveable eight-month-old puppy whose only been there about week.
If you ask us, he’s already an extraordinary dog. He loves to snuggle, follows commands, and of course, Archer loves anything that smells like bacon.
We didn’t get to spend time with King Thor. He’s been under the weather lately. But we know he’s a loveable Labrador Retriever with a big a heart. King Thor is 10 months old.
Stop by to visit them this week. The Belleville Area Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. For more information call, (618) 235-3712 or visit bahspets.org.
