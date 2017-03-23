She predicted her death on Facebook. Her boyfriend is being sentenced today.

Five days before her throat was slit, Michelle Rowling predicted that she was going to die at the hands of her child’s father.
Montrell Cooper, 28, previously told Rowling, “If I can’t have you, no one will,” according to a request for a protective order filed by Rowling.
On Thursday afternoon, St. Clair County Circuit Judge Zina Cruse will tell Cooper how long he will be in prison on a first-degree murder charge in Rowling’s death.
In the years before her murder, Rowling asked the court for an order to keep Cooper away. Cooper was jealous, exploding in anger, pushing her down and dragging a knife across Rowling’s throat during an argument, according to a court documents. Cooper also pointed a gun at her, then fired a couple of rounds. But she failed to show up to get an order that would keep Cooper away for two years. Criminal charges against Cooper for domestic violence ended in probation.
Five days before Cooper got out of jail on a domestic violence charge, Rowling wrote on her Facebook page that if anything happened to her, she wanted her children and mother to know she loved them. She followed up with another post that said by the time she called police, she would be dead.
On Dec. 5, 2013, Cooper came to Rowling’s home in the Gompers Homes in East St. Louis. He slit Rowling’s throat, according to prosecutors and police. She didn’t survive. She did have an order of protection in place when she was murdered, but it didn’t keep Cooper away. After the stabbing, Cooper went on the lam.
Rowling’s friends and family set up a shrine with flowers and stuffed animals outside her apartment. Cooper, with police on his tail, set it on fire.
Three years after he was arrested, he pleaded guilty to Rowling’s murder.
He could face up to 60 years in prison.
