O’Fallon group offers $1,000 grants to start local gardens

An O’Fallon nonprofit organization is offering grant money for community groups to start gardens.
Get Up & Go is offering $1,000 “Healthy Community” grants for new gardens in St. Clair County.
The organization supports health initiatives in the county by promoting healthy eating and active lifestyles, it wrote in a news release.
Community gardens accomplish both of those goals, the group says, by encouraging people to remain active in their gardens and providing them with fruits and vegetables.
Local groups including schools, neighborhoods, churches and others may apply. Applications can be sent to meg@aninbetweenplace.us by March 31.
More information is available at getupgo.info.
