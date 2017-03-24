Multiple contested township races on ballot in St. Clair County

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case Pause

4:10 Glen Carbon Police provide details on fatal house fire

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

1:54 Belleville residents discuss whether they feel safe in the city

1:42 Collinsville girls soccer beats Edwardsville in second overtime

4:35 Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.