Multiple contested township races on ballot in St. Clair County

Several township races in St. Clair County have many candidates who threw their names into the hat for the April 4 election.
In East St. Louis Township, there are five people running for supervisor and 11 people on the ballot for trustee. This comes after the revelation that former supervisor Oliver Hamilton used a township credit card for personal purchases.
The five candidates for supervisor include current Supervisor Tommy Dancy, former East St. Louis Mayor and City Manager Alvin Parks, Dorothy Joshway, Barbara Henderson, and previous mayoral candidate Courtney A. Hoffman II.
The 11 trustee candidates are: Raymond Bonds, Temera Gilmore, Antonio Johnson, Nathaniel McCloud, Edith Moore, Willie Rico Moore, Troy F. Mosley, Scott Randolph, Michael Roberts, Kelvin Searcy and Anthony Tarvin.
Three people are running for East St. Louis Township clerk: Harry Hollingsworth, Michael Pierson and Kenneth ‘Bug’ Watts.
▪ In St. Clair Township, there are two slates of candidates running for offices in the township. A group of independents led by current Supervisor Dave Barnes includes James E. Hursey running for highway commissioner and John Vosler and Donald Wallace running for trustee spots.
Citizens for a Better Township includes current Highway Commissioner John “Skip” Kernan, and current St. Clair Township sewer employee Robert Buechler running for supervisor. The slate also includes Michael Isenhart, Timothy Lockett Sr., Hart Morgan and Julie Zimmerman Miller running for the four trustee spots.
The slate also includes a Claire Prindable running for assessor and Jana Armstrong Moll running for clerk. Both are unopposed.
The slates formed in the township, which has had recent controversy over how many employees there should be in the road district and a controversy over sewer rates.
▪ In Canteen Township there are three people running for supervisor: Norman J. Miller, Everleaner “Niecy” Phillips and Marvin B. Strode.
Candidates for the four trustee positions are: Geneva Dotson, Michael Kokotovich, Stephen Mitchell, Kenneth Petroski, Willie Ray, Wilma Tally and Killian Weir.
▪ In Caseyville Township, Supervisor Bruce Canty is being challenged by Richard Donovan.
In the highway commissioner race, Michael Dale Black faces off against John M. Waldron.
The race for the four trustee positions has nine candidates: Anthony Alvarez, Claude T. Cable, Montica Casey-Watt, Justin Gough, Tom Green, Linda Hoppe, James (Jim) L. Lemansky, Sr., Justin Renner and John Wilson.
▪ Two people are competing to be Lebanon Township highway commissioner: Kermit Edison and Joe Schmitt.
▪ In the Lenzburg Township highway commissioner race, Robert Goss faces off against George Meister, Jr.
▪ In Marissa Township, two people are facing off to be the township supervisor: Jerry Juenger and Bruce Peebles.
▪ In Millstadt Township, Darryl Fults and Stan Jarvis are running to be highway commissioner.
▪ In the Prairie Du Long Township highway commissioner race Gilbert Birkner and David Pierpoint are facing off.
▪ In Stookey Township, Supervisor David Bone, who has been in the position for three terms, is being challenged by current Trustee Curtis Williams.
In the highway commissioner race, current Highway Commissioner Donald Lillis is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Chad K. Davis, Salim “Sal” Elkott and Brent A. Scharf.
Stookey Township has nine people running for the four trustee spots: Mark P. Bagby, Daniel C. Barger, Cindy L. Bingham, Jean Quirin Frierdich, Thomas W. Kroupa, Leticia Lopez, Dennis F. Oaks, Rosemary E. Schaedler and Ryan L. Stookey.
