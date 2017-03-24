STEM students learn physics & science - while rollerskating

After the STEM learning part of the program at Skate City in East St. Louis, many of the Cahokia students donned roller skates and had fun skating.
STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students from the Cahokia Eighth Grade Academy learn various sciences while at a special rollerskating class at Skate City in East St. Louis on Friday morning. The students heard about the history of roller skating, the laws of physics that come into play while skating, and here, learned the various parts of roller skates and how to dis-assemble and re-assemble skates. The middle school students are in sixth through eighth grade at the academy. At left is Jacorey Allen, and at right is Lanard Harris, both 14 and both eighth grade students.
STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students from the Cahokia Eighth Grade Academy learn various sciences while at a special rollerskating class at Skate City in East St. Louis on Friday morning. The students heard about the history of roller skating, the laws of physics that come into play while skating, and here, learned the various parts of roller skates and how to dis-assemble and re-assemble skates. The middle school students are in sixth through eighth grade at the academy.
Here, Pat Wise - owner of Skate City - talks about the history of roller skates, including what the skates and wheels were first made of, and advancements in roller skate technology.
These vintage skates date from the mid-1920's and are part of the Skate City collection of historic roller skates.
Here, Skate City skating instructor Clarence Sain wraps up a talk about action and reaction, friction, and a quick tutorial on proper skating method. He included moves not to make, which can cause a fall - which is what he's demonstrating at this particular moment.
