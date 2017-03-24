Millstadt man sentenced for making illegal bank deposits

A Millstadt man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for making illegal bank deposits.
Judge Michael Reagan of the U.S. District Court of Southern Illinois, sentenced Dean Kreher, 51, to two months in prison, followed by three years of probation, for illegally structuring cash bank deposits to avoid appearing on reports that banks have to file for deposits of at least $10,000.
Court records show that Kreher made about a dozen deposits of more than $9,000, as well as more than a dozen large deposits of lesser value, for a business he owns, K & K Subs Incorporated, which shares the same address in Millstadt as a Subway restaurant.
Kreher put about $230,000 into different banks over the course of a year from June 2012 through May 2013.
U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce declined to comment on what the money was for and how authorities caught onto the desposits.
