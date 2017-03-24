U.S. Rep. Shimkus statement on GOP health care law

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville released the following statement after the American Health Care Act was withdrawn from consideration:
“I’ve strongly opposed the Affordable Care Act’s mandates, middle-class tax hikes, and expensive one-size-fits-all health insurance plans since day one. My constituents have judged that law, and the more than 60 votes I’ve cast to repeal and replace it, through seven years and four election cycles. They’ve rendered their judgement: Obamacare has failed.
“As we all saw this week, moving bills through the legislative process is hard. But that’s a feature, not a flaw, of our constitutional republic. While I’m disappointed in today’s outcome, my commitment to my constituents to follow through on the promise I made to provide relief from Obamacare is as strong as ever.”
