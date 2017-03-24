Metro-East News

March 24, 2017 3:46 PM

U.S. Sen. Durbin statement on GOP health care law

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, released the following statement after House Republicans pulled their health care repeal bill from the floor:

“Republicans have spent seven years posturing and misleading the public about the Affordable Care Act,” Durbin said. “Today, their frantic attempt to ram through a half-baked bill repealing health care for millions of Americans fell flat. Republicans must put repeal behind them now and work with Democrats to improve—not destroy—America’s health care system.”

