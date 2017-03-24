Mike Bost Statement on GOP health care law

U.S Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, released the following statement regarding the decision to indefinitely postpone a vote on the American Health Care Act in Congress:
“Today’s decision to postpone the vote does not dismiss the fact that Obamacare is broken. This law has led to higher costs, fewer choices, and less access to the quality care that people need. These trends just aren’t sustainable. The American Health Care Act was to be the first step in a multi-step process to fix our health care system. I am hopeful that the White House and Congress will continue working to find solutions that restore health care decisions to patients and their doctors and not the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.”
