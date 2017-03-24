6 things to know about the 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. expansion

Grab your growler. The much anticipated opening of 4204 Main Street Brewing Co.’s expansion is here.
Co-owners Todd and Julia Kennedy will host a grand opening for the new taproom and banquet hall, located at 6435 W. Main St. in Belleville, at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Before you go, here is what you should know about the expansion project:
▪ From shrimp and pork tacos to ham and pear wraps, almost everything on the menu is $8. If you’re in the mood for something light, bring $4 for chips and salsa. Don’t expect the same thing every week. The menu is expected to change often.
▪ What about the beer? The Kennedys will serve 16 different beers at their newest location. Triple Chocolate Stout, Strawberry Juele, Pecan Brown Ale and Two Hop IPA will be available, along with 12 other craft beers. Their latest creation, a Vienna lager, will be unveiled at the celebration Saturday.
▪ Grab a crowler while you’re there. If you prefer to drink beer out of a can, 4204 is now equipped to pour a 32-ounce can of beer right on the spot. You pick the beer, then a bartender will pour and seal the beer in front of you. Smooth.
▪ How much beer can they produce? Up to 60,000 barrels of beer will come from that location every year. Thanks to its twin 30-barrel tanks, the brewery can make more beer on demand. That’s a whole lot of brew.
▪ Fans of the brewing company might want to check the merchandise corner of the taproom. From glass growlers and golf balls to t-shirts and tin posters, 4204 swag is for sale at the new location.
▪ It’s OK to get comfy at this canning plant and banquet hall. A lounge in the taproom has sleek leather couches for lounging. Kick back, relax and enjoy responsibly.
