Alton man gets prison time for firearm charge

A 41-year-old Alton man will serve more than six years in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
A release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s office stated Shawn Rawlings, sentenced Friday in East St. Louis to 77 months in prison, was first convicted in 2000 for distributing drugs.
Then, in July 2016, Rawlings was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by Wood River police in Madison County. During a search of the car, the release stated, an officer found a Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammunition underneath the seat where Rawlings was sitting.
The pistol no longer had a serial number.
In addition to his prison sentence, Rawlings was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $400 in fines.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
