Rodney Davis statement on GOP health care law

U.S Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, released the following statement regarding the decision to indefinitely postpone a vote on the American Health Care Act in Congress:
“Today I was prepared to govern on behalf of my constituents who have been telling me for the last four years that Obamacare is not working. I was proud to be part of the negotiations with President Trump and my colleagues that allowed this bill to address the concerns I have heard from many of my constituents over the years, some of the issues expressed by hospitals, community health centers, and others, but health care is a complicated issue. It will take all of us willing to set politics aside and look beyond the next election to make it work for those struggling to pay their health care bill each month.
“I’m disappointed in my Democrat colleagues in the House and Senate who refuse to be part of the discussion on fixing a law that many in their own party have said is not working. I have heard a lot of talk about the need to fix problems like 18 of the 23 Obamacare insurance co-ops failing, leaving millions without insurance, premium costs rising upwards of 55 percent in Illinois, and deductibles that leave people with insurance they can’t afford to use, but no solutions. When President Obama was in office, I reached across the aisle multiple times to author and support legislation to improve Obamacare but the fact is, this law is collapsing so now I expect my Democrat colleagues to do the same and work with us. They have a choice: either be part of the solution or watch as millions more lose their coverage and prices continue to increase for their constituents.
“At the same time, I’m disappointed in many of my Republican colleagues for failing to support a good bill backed by President Trump and many others. I came here to govern and I’m disappointed that we came up short. I have always said I will do whatever necessary to fix our broken health care system and will continue to do that.”
