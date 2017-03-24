Auffenberg Dealer Group will relocate to Shiloh with $40 million project

Auffenberg Dealer Group will be relocating from O’Fallon to Shiloh with a $40 million project to develop a 36-acre lot on the corner of Frank Scott Parkway and Fortune Boulevard.
“It’s a great opportunity to grow the business moving forward over the next decade,” said Jamie Auffenberg Jr., president of Auffenberg Dealer Group. “This is not a few-year project. This is something that we think will work for us long past me and well into the next generation — and hopefully the one past that — so we look forward to growing our business at this location.”
The project will be reviewed by the Board of Trustees at the Committee at Large meeting at Shiloh Village Hall at 7 p.m. Monday.
No timetable was given for moving the current Auffenberg Auto Mall on U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon.
Auffenberg plans to invest in extensive site work, public streets and utility extensions, and a new traffic signal on Frank Scott Parkway, among other aspects of the project.
John Marquart, the village administrator, said no TIF dollars will be used for the project, calling it a “complete game-changer for the village.”
The project will, however, receive some of the new sales tax revenue generated at the site.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
