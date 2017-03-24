Teen killed in North St. Louis shooting

A 15-year-old was killed during a Friday evening shooting in North St. Louis, according to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
An 8-year-old was also shot in the face and is currently in critical and unstable condition. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, KMOV reported.
Investigators believe there are three people who walked up and opened fire into a gathering of people outside, according to KMOV.
Some of the five other victims, all adults, were reportedly not cooperating with police.
Five on Your Side reported One of those victims was listed in critical condition and the other four were listed in serious but stable condition.
Police are investigating in an area just south of Natural Bridge Avenue near North Kingshighway.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments