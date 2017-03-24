Hacker gains access to information of 1.4 million job seekers in Illinois

A hacker gained access to the personal information of 1.4 million job seekers in Illinois earlier this month, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In a statement released Friday, officials said the data breach occurred through a vulnerability in the American’s Job Link Alliance system ad allowed the hacker access to the names, social security numbers and dates of birth of job seekers in the AJL systems of 10 states.
“The threat of cyber-crime is a clear and present danger to the citizens of Illinois and our administration will continue pressing forward with a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy,” Eleni Demertzis, spokeswoman for Governor Rauner, said in the release. “We implore Comptroller Mendoza to reevaluate her decision to hold up funding for this important project, which everyday puts the people of Illinois at risk.”
Those affected by the data breach will be notified by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
“Incidents such as these further validate the benefits of an enterprise approach to cybersecurity at the State of Illinois, as announced by the Governor this week. Our strategy will strengthen Illinois’ ability to prevent, identify and resolve security issues for residents and State service,” the release stated.
