Forecast: Showers sticking around for a while

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. High around 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Low around 50. South wind around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. High in the mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Low around 50. Light wind.
MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. High in the upper 60s. Light wind in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Low around 50.
TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Low around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. High in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. High in the lower 60s.
Comments