Longtime Belleville business gets new name; Radio Shack to close

Beginning Monday, Egyptian Stationers and Egyptian Business Furniture will be under one name: Egyptian Workspace Partners.
“We needed a name that told the story with what each division did,” said Brett Baltz, the director of supplies.
The business provides interior needs from the design and installation of furniture, modular walls, integrated technology, carpet and art for companies. Egyptian Workspace Partners helps work out cost and time saving solutions for office, technology, facility, break room, safety and medical supplies, according to a news release. The business also sells toilet paper, copy paper, letterhead and other supplies, Baltz said.
It even helps plan the use of space in an office.
“We can help plan the space and get 100 people into a space you thought you could get 60 people into,” Baltz said.
The brand name switchover includes changing the company’s website and logo on all of its assets. This process should be completed by the third quarter, Baltz said.
The business, which has been in Belleville for more than 146 years, has 16 employees.
The stationers and furniture sides of the business previously were at two different locations until about five years ago, when the entities consolidated at 129 W. Main St. in Belleville.
“We didn’t need all the space. We were trying to consolidate cost and be a more efficient operation that way,” Baltz said.
Gordmans files for bankruptcy, seeks to liquidate
Gordmans is looking to liquidate its stores and assets, after filing for bankruptcy, according to a company news release.
The retail clothing chain has more than 100 stores in 22 states, including a location at 81 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights. That store has 48 employees.
Gordmans, in a news release, announced it entered into an agreement with Tiger Capital Group, LLC and Great American Group, LLC to assist in the liquidation of the company’s inventory and other assets of Gordmans’ retail stores and distribution centers. The agreement is subject to the approval of a bankruptcy court.
“Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption,” said Andy Hall, president and chief executive officer of Gordmans, in a released statement. “The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process.”
Under new ownership
Shenanigan’s at 15 N. 64th St. in Belleville has a new owner.
Jeremy Reynolds, a longtime employee of the restaurant, took over ownership from Mark Onstott, who also owns Tavern on Main.
As a part of the deal, Reynolds also took over the lease for Marco’s on Main at 6401 W. Main St., but decided to close the neighboring restaurant to focus on Shenanigan’s.
Shenanigan’s will continue to serve popular menu items, but Reynolds has said he will keep it simple by offering build-your-own burgers, chicken nachos and wings.
More drinks were added to the menu after the change over. The bar is serving frozen drinks, such as piña coladas to frozen margaritas.
Radio Shack location slated to close
The Radio Shack at 5791 Belleville Crossing is slated to close, according to the company website.
Store has an ongoing inventory clearance sale taking place.
A date of the closure is not listed on the company website.
Radio Shack has filed for bankruptcy, plans to closes approximately 200 stores and is evaluating options on the remaining 1,300 locations, according to a company news release.
The Sprint Store at the Belleville Crossing location will remain open, according to the Radio Shack website. The location on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville and the location in Waterloo have not been listed for closure, the company website says.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
News-Democrat reporter Cara Anthony contributed to this report.
