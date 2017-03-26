Keep your umbrella handy. More rain is in the forecast.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight ... A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night ... A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night ... Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
