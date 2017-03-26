Metro-East News

March 26, 2017 6:18 AM

Keep your umbrella handy. More rain is in the forecast.

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight ... A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night ... A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night ... Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

