Eckert’s expands to Kentucky with purchase of family farm

Eckert’s Orchards is expanding to Kentucky after purchasing a 60-acre family farm near Lexington, Kentucky.
Boyd Orchards is an established pick-your-own farm that also offers a petting zoo, large slides, a pirate ship climbing attraction and mine sleuthing, where people can pan for treasure, said Angie Eckert, the vice president of retail operations.
“It’s all new and exciting,” she said.
Eckert said the purchase had been in the works for a while, and that the owners of the 60-acre Boyd Orchards, Terry and Susie, approached the Eckerts about the deal. The two families have known each other since the 1970s, Eckert said, when her family was in the wholesale apple business.
“It’s an established pick-your-own farm already,” Eckert said. In addition to its attractions for children and families, Boyd Orchards has a retail building and a kitchen, but not a formal dining area.
The Eckerts don’t plan to make large changes to the Kentucky location at first while they get to know its business and customers, Eckert said.
The Boyd Orchards retail manager has agreed to stay on in her current position, and a farm manager who previously worked at the Belleville farm will be relocating to the new one, in Versailles, Kentucky, Eckert said.
The purchase is the first cross-state expansion for Eckert’s Orchards, Eckert said. The business farms about 1,000 acres, sells goods at a farmers market in St. Louis, and operates a store, restaurant and garden center in Belleville.
Eckert said her family is excited to invest the new opportunity, and it will visit the area to begin cleaning and work in the barns in a week.
“We’re excited to in there and learn,” she said.
