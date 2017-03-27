Strong storms are possible today, again later this week

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across southwestern Illinois and southeastern Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. These thunderstorms will be capable damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday. While a strong or severe storm will be possible anywhere across Missouri and western Illinois, the greatest threat will be south of Interstate 70.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 67. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight ... Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night ... A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Friday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
