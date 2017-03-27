Belleville man sentenced for Regions Bank robbery

1:54 Belleville residents discuss whether they feel safe in the city Pause

1:42 World Harvest Faith Church to open in Fairview Heights

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

0:37 Visitation for Cristy and Justin Campbell of Glen Carbon

0:47 Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon