Belleville man sentenced for Regions Bank robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a downtown Regions Bank in May last year.
William L. Grier, 48, was charged after the May 27 robbery with one count of aggravated robbery, a class 1 felony, and one count of financial institution robbery, a class 1 felony. The financial institution robbery charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to court records. Judge Zina Cruse found Grier guilty on the first count.
In the afternoon hours of May 27, Grier reportedly presented a note to a teller and demanded money, implying he had a gun. The teller complied with the demand and Grier fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
