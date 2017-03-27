Alton Square Mall announces renovations, to bring in movie theater

Alton Square is gearing up for a major renovation including the construction of a movie theater, the Telegraph reports.
A concept released Monday by Atlanta-based Hull Property Group laid out plans to construct a movie theater, demolish the former Macy’s building and relocate small stores located on the top floor down to the ground level.
John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for Hull Property Group, said even though his company has owned the property for two years, the possibilities of the mall’s anchor stores leaving kept them from making definite plans.
The mall has seen declining sales and an increasing vacancy rate. These improvements are what Mulherin calls a “sacrificial investment,” because they will not generate immediate revenue, but are necessary for the mall’s survival.
