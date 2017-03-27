Ramp near the Poplar Street Bridge to be closed for two days

The ramp carrying traffic from northbound Illinois 3 to eastbound Interstate 55/64, east of the Poplar Street Bridge near East St. Louis is scheduled to be closed during the daytime for two days, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. During this time, motorists who want to travel from northbound Illinois 3 to eastbound I-55/64 will need to use alternate routes, IDOT said.
The ramp closure is needed to perform a thorough bridge inspection, IDOT said.
Traffic control devices will be used to assist motorists during the road restriction, the agency said. The department asked motorists to be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.
