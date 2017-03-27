IDOT plans lighting work on local bridge

Periodic daytime lane restrictions for US Route 67 on the Clark Bridge in Alton are planned, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Weather permitting, one lane in each direction will be closed at intermittent times between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday.
The lane restrictions are needed to make highway lighting improvements on the bridge, IDOT said.
IDOT anticipates the work will be completed by April 5, the agency said.
There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions and all lanes will be available during peak hour periods, IDOT said.
