Gin Blossoms will perform in Alton this summer

Gin Blossoms fans can attend a free concert this summer in Alton.
The Alton Telegraph confirms that the musical group will perform following the annual Alton fireworks show on July 3. The free concert will be in front of Mac’s Time Out at 350 Belle St.
According to the Gin Blossoms website, the Tempe, Ariz., group has a jangle-pop sound and performed at South By Southwest music festival in 1989. Also that year, they were called “the best unsigned band in America” by College Music Journal. The group has sold more than 10 million records and recorded a new album in February that will be released this summer.
