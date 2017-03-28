Expect a cloudy day today and more rain, thunderstorms tomorrow

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Patchy drizzle before 8 a.m. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 55. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Southeast wind around 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent .
Friday ... Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
