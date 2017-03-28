Mike Bost statement on Trump’s energy executive order

U.S Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, issued the following statement following the signing of an executive order to promote American energy independence:
“The United States, and Illinois specifically, contains abundant energy resources. I believe we can make full and safe usage of these resources as we pursue an all of the above energy strategy that utilizes sources like coal, natural gas, nuclear, and renewables,” said Bost. “Encouraging domestic energy production creates millions of good paying jobs here at home. It also generates billions of dollars in taxes, royalties, and lease payment revenues, helping supplant energy imports from overseas and reducing our nation’s trade deficit in the process.”
