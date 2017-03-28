Durbin to oppose Gorsuch appointment to Supreme Court

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today announced his opposition to President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Durbin reiterated his concerns over Gorsuch’s record of siding with powerful interests over working Americans, students with disabilities, and victims of discrimination.
“We are at a unique moment in history. The president has already fired an attorney general and had his unconstitutional executive actions blocked by many federal courts. The president, in the first few weeks, has also launched unprecedented attacks on the integrity of the federal judiciary. And now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed it is investigating Russian involvement in his election. In this context, the Senate cannot simply rubber stamp a lifetime Supreme Court appointment for the president. Neil Gorsuch is the man Donald Trump urgently wants on the Supreme Court. That should give many Americans pause, and it certainly gives pause to me. I cannot support the nomination of Neil Gorsuch. I will vote no when his nomination comes before the Judiciary Committee next week, I will vote no on cloture, and I’ll oppose his nomination on the Senate floor.”
