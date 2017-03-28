Traffic stop in Waterloo nets a pound of meth

Waterloo police arrested four people in the early Monday after they found more than 600 grams — more than one pound — of suspected meth during a traffic stop.
According to a release from the Waterloo Police Department, the four people were pulled over in the 1400 block of Illinois 3 in Waterloo. In addition to the meth, officers found marijuana,suspected crack cocaine and suspected heroin.
Officers arrested Seandel Lajay Daniels, 41, of Crystal City; Amanda K. Davis, 28, of Pevely; Leroy Hawkins, 64,of Wilmington, Delaware; and Channeisha D. Portis, 22, of Wilmington, Delaware.
On Tuesday, while being held at the Monroe County jail, the Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann charged all four people with methamphetamine trafficking, a Class X felony.
Hawkins was also charged as a fugitive after officers discovered he had an active arrest warrant in California.
A judge set a $50,000 bail for each person. The release stated all four were still in jail Tuesday night.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
