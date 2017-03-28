Anheuser-Busch to use only renewable energy sources by 2025

Anheuser-Busch InBev announced plans to be purchase all the company’s electricity from renewable sources by 2025.
A news release stated achieving this goal would make the brewing company the largest corporate “direct purchaser of renewable electricity in the global goods sector.”
The goal would effectively reduce the company’s carbon footprint by 30 percent by shifting six terawatt-hours of electricity every year to renewable sources, “equivalent to solar panels covering the area of 400 soccer pitches.”
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that this announcement came on the same day President Donald Trump signed an executive order unraveling the rules that work to combat climate change. Rep. Mike Bost and Sen. Dick Durbin both issued statements about the executive order.
A-B InBev Chief Executive Officer Carlos Brito told the Post-Dispatch that the timing was a coincidence.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments