Peoria student charged after officer uses stun gun to end fight

A 15-year-old female Peoria High School student could face up to three years in a juvenile center after a Monday incident involving a knife and a Taser, according to the Peoria Journal Star.
The student was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a Class 4 felony.
Reports say that the girl brandished what appeared to be a steak knife and refused to drop it when ordered by a police officer. The officer then used a stun-gun and videos show the girl stiffen and fall after being shocked.
The girl’s father says the incident only occurred after months of bullying and that school officials failed to follow an anti-bullying plan, according to the Journal Star article. School officials say the girl was the aggressor in the fight that stemmed from weekend Facebook postings.
