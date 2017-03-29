Severe thunderstorms possible late tonight

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of west central and southwest Illinois as well as eastern and central Missouri.
Severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight and early Thursday morning, especially south of Interstate 70. The primary threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. Severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday afternoon and evening. The primary threats are large hail and damaging wind-gusts.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Low around 57. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 71. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
