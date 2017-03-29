Fischer’s still up for sale after owners reject $800,000 mystery bid

Fischer’s Restaurant is still up for sale, more than a month after the storied Belleville establishment closed.
Annette Allan, who co-owned the restaurant with her sister, Kathy Bingheim, said they did not accept an $800,000 offer. The $800,000 offer was the only bid made at an auction in early March. The bid was made by phone, and the bidder’s identity was not disclosed.
Allan did not say who made the offer or why she did not accept it.
Fischer’s closed in February after decades of service. It closed a little more than a year after the death of Ken Fischer, who opened the restaurant. He died in January 2016.
Over the years, Fischer’s turned away from fine-dining to a more casual restaurant, according to previous reporting. By the end of its run, the restaurant was prized for its fried chicken.
Comments