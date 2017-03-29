Four teens charged with attempting to break into Belleville home

Four teenagers from East St. Louis have been charged attempting to force their way into a man’s home on the 1500 block of East B Street on Sunday afternoon.
The four were charged with attempted residential burglary.
The homeowner reportedly saw four youths approaching his home shortly before 1 p.m., according to Belleville Police Department Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
The four 17-year-old teenagers knocked on the man’s door, but he did not answer, according to police. He then heard three to four loud bangs on his side door. When the man yelled, the youths ran away.
Belleville police later located five suspects in the 1300 block of North Church Street. The homeowner was able to identify four of them.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions for juvenile delinquency, and four of the youths were charged with attempted residential burglary. Three were also charged with lying about their identity.
