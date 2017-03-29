O’Fallon High graduate, 20, dies in head-on crash

A 20-year-old graduate of O’Fallon Township High School died after she was involved in a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on Arkansas 412.
Kayla McNamara of Paragould died after her eastbound 2008 Hyundai Elantra crossed a middle turn lane and crashed into a dump truck traveling the opposite direction, according to an Arkansas State Police crash report. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m.
McNamara is a 2014 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School. Principal Rich Bickel said McNamara “was a vibrant young lady.”
“She’s going to be severely missed,” Bickel said. “When we have a loss such as this that is so unexpected and at such a time in a young person’s life, it’s a struggle for everybody to cope with that.”
McNamara was an active participant in color guard, a group that performs alongside the school band.
“Those kids work so hard and put so much time into that,” Bickel said. “Kayla was a great example of that. That’s the kind of student and person she was. It’s just a very somber situation for us here. We’re trying to cope as best we can.”
A visitation for McNamara will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Health Funeral Home at 321 W. Garland St. in Paragould followed by a funeral 11 a.m. Satuday at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 829 W. Kingshighway.
Local friends of McNamara will hold a memorial 7 p.m. Saturday at the school’s Smiley Campus at 600 S. Smiley St.
