State record crappie caught in Southern Illinois lake

A new state record crappie was caught Tuesday in Kinkaid Lake, according to a report in the Southern Illinoisan.
The newspaper’s Les Winkeler reported that Ryan Povolish of Carbondale landed the lunker, which weighed in at 4 pounds and 8.8 ounces.
That tops the previous record crappie, which weighed 4 pounds, 8.2 ounces and was caught at Rend Lake nearly 40 years ago.
Povolish was working a jig through a weed bed in about 6 feet of water when he caught the fish.
Povolish was fishing with a friend, Josh Jackson of Cobden. The pair told Winkeler they were in disbelief even after a nearby fisherman provided some scales to weigh the fish.
“It weighed 4-10 and I said, ‘Man your scale is broke,’” Jackson told the newspaper. “I weighed it again and it weighed 4-10 again.”
Another friend brought a scale to the dock, and it showed a weiht of 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Eventually, a Department of Natural Resources biologist arrived with a certified scale, which showed an official weight of 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces.
“It was just kind of a, just didn’t believe it type feeling,” Jackson said. “He (Hirst) weighed it three times and got the same weight each time.”
Winkeler reported that local IDNR officials received confirmation that the fish is in fact a state record.
The fish was still alive Wednesday, and Jackson said he hoped to get the fish placed in an aquarium somewhere, according to the newspaper’s report.
A photo of Povolish holding the fish showed a crappie with a mouth nearly large enough to fit a fist inside.
Kinkaid Lake is in Jackson County.
