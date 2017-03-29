The move to name I-55 after Obama passes key step

A joint resolution in the Illinois House that would name Interstate 55 after former President Barack Obama took the next step to becoming reality.
On Tuesday, the Regulation, Roads and Bridges Committee approved the bill that would name I-55 the Barack Obama Presidential Expressway from East St. Louis to the tristate tollway near Chicago.
The bill bassed the committee by a vote of 6-5 with Democrats approving and Republicans opposing. It has been placed on the calendar order of resolutions.
The move comes just a week after Illinois lawmakers declined to make the 44th president’s birthday a state holiday. That bill, HB503, fell six votes short.
