The move to name I-55 after Obama passes key step

1:00 Candidate Libby Barbeau talks about why you should vote for her Pause

1:09 Bike shelter goes up at Belleville East YMCA

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

0:20 Belleville mayoral debate coin toss

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

3:43 St. Clair County ranks low in overall health in Illinois counties

2:16 New requirements for volunteer deputy coroners